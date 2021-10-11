Martin Currie Ltd. Has $91.75 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises 3.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Ferrari worth $91,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 204.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

NYSE RACE opened at $212.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.60 and its 200-day moving average is $211.23. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.29 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

