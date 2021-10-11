Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 738 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $152.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.