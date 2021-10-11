Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

