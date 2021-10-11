Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 234,326 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,326 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $92,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,185,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

