Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,276,117 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $101,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after buying an additional 522,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 164,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

