Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,487,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $70,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.