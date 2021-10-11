Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 15,075 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $81,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of UMBF opened at $101.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

