Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 242,890 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,367,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of Vale worth $99,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

VALE stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

