Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.