Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 176 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.63 ($2.97).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 164.85 ($2.15) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The firm has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

