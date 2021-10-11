Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 123,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.