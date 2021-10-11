Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

