Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Sells $27,129,355.91 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. Merus has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

