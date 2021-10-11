MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.
NYSE CXH opened at $9.87 on Monday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
