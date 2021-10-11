MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

NYSE CXH opened at $9.87 on Monday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

