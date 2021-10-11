MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 401,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

