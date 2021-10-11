MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

MGM stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

