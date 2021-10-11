Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,497,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $676,609,000 after buying an additional 812,420 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.85 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

