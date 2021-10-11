MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $532.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $532.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

MSTR stock opened at $708.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $664.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Context Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

