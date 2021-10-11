Mizuho Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $88.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.32.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.