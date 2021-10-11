Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as high as $69.53 and last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

