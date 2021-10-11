Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,418 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.78 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74.

