Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of AON opened at $294.50 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $302.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.97 and a 200-day moving average of $256.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

