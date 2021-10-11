Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 81,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 139,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 326,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.