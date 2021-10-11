Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,339,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

