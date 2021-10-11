Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

