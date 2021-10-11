Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,469 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

