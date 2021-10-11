Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

