MONK 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,467.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $678,401.85 and $4,467.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014496 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001142 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004508 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.