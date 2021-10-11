Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.72. 3,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,844. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

