Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195,500 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.20% of Qualys worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.75. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,786. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

