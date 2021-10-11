Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,910 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBTX were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBTX by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in CBTX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBTX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CBTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.63. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,725. CBTX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $654.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

