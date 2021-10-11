Morgan Stanley Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $45.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

CYTK opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

