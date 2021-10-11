Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. 9,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,830. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

