Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Progenity were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 1st quarter worth $12,483,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Progenity by 8.0% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Progenity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.18.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million.

PROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

