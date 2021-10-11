Morgan Stanley Has $196,000 Stock Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 336.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Genie Energy worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 161.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. 347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,706. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

