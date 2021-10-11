Morgan Stanley Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODC. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.17. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,755. The company has a market cap of $260.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

