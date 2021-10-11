Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

