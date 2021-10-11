Morgan Stanley Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $193.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3M from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $176.95 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

