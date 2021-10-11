Morgan Stanley Lowers Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $24.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 111.45% from the company’s current price.

COMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

COMP opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57. Compass has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

