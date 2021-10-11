Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 over the last three months.

Shares of KNBE traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,812. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4 Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

