Morgan Stanley Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $53.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

WMG opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

