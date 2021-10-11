Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $158.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.67.

NYSE SI opened at $162.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,800,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

