Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 977,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ocean Power Technologies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 289.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,600,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth about $979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 43.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 60.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPTT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.07. 11,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.16. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.30.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,224.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

