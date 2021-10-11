Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

EXPGY opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

