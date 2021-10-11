Morgan Stanley Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Target Price to GBX 1,381

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HL. Barclays cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,401 ($18.30) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.69. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

