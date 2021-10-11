Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mplx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

MPLX traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $30.39. 13,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.