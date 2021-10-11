Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

COOP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,819. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

