MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.50.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$65.23 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

