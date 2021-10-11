Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 614 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,207,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,826,000 after acquiring an additional 92,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.38. 31,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,510. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

