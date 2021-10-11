Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chevron by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 508,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $208.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.